ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.58. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

