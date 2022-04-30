Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
