Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will post sales of $1.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.82 million. Aeva Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

