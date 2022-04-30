Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

