Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.18). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.