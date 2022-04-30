Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.18). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $169.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.