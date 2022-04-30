Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.18). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.