Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. EQT reported sales of $996.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

