Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.65). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $290.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

