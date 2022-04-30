Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.99.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.