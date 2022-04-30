Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.72 billion and the lowest is $8.59 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

