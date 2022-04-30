Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.