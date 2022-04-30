Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.53. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

