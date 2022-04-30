Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will report $418.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.89 million and the highest is $424.04 million. Plantronics reported sales of $476.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

POLY opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

