Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to report $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

NYSE EL opened at $264.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.34. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

