Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 135,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,711. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 266,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.