Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to report $10.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $41.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $43.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $51.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

