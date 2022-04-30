Analysts Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last three months.

UserTesting stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

