Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Antero Midstream posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $10.27 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

