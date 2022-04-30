Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GMS by 175.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

