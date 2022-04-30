Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 738,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,056. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.