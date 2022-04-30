Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

GP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.