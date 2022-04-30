Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $508.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the highest is $517.27 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.