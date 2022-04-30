Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $316.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $312.60 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $975.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.