Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.09 Million

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to post $550.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.20 million to $561.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $534.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. National Vision’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

