Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 241,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
