Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PROS reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

PROS stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

