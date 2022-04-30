Analysts Expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 249.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $12.34 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

