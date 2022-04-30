Analysts Expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

VLN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.