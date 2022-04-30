Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

NYSE:WDAY opened at $206.70 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $200.67 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

