Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target at $15.89

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.
