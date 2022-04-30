Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Target Price at $5.31

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
SLTTF stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.
