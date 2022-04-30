Analyzing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 60.82% 15.15% 9.09% Monolithic Power Systems 20.04% 20.92% 16.39%

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.74 $58.12 million $15.68 2.74 Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 15.10 $242.02 million $5.06 77.52

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $549.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; RigidCSP for battery management; and Type-C power delivery protection switches. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.