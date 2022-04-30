Analyzing Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Artivion and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64% INVO Bioscience -159.96% -130.81% -66.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artivion and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.86%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Artivion.

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artivion and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 2.73 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -52.03 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 4.39 -$6.66 million ($1.26) -1.20

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artivion beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

