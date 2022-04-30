Analyzing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 132.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. California Resources pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and California Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.34 $67.83 million $1.94 13.46 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.66 $612.00 million $7.49 5.37

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.87%

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats California Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

