Analyzing eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tian Ruixiang and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 7 0 0 2.00

eHealth has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 130.70%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and eHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.30 -$1.95 million N/A N/A eHealth $538.20 million 0.40 -$104.38 million ($4.58) -1.76

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A eHealth -19.39% -7.99% -5.64%

Risk and Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats eHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company operates a marketplace that offers consumers a choice of insurance products, such as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business, and other ancillary health insurance products from health insurance carriers. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising, and lead referral services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

