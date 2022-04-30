Analyzing Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 23.86% 20.56% 7.18% Oxbridge Re 83.77% 70.89% 64.31%

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 7.91 $152.66 million $6.61 33.54 Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 2.65 $8.56 million $1.49 3.16

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $225.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

