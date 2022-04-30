Analyzing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 3.83 -$68.74 million ($2.48) -1.49 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million N/A N/A

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 984.01%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.46%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -253.68% -47.47% -28.30% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -76.60% -30.22%

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

