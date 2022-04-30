Analyzing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.97 $279.07 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.26 $26.98 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Group beats Xponential Fitness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

