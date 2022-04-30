Analyzing Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.16 million ($0.29) -1.52 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$28.98 million ($0.14) -2.20

Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tyme Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 691.86%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyme Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -49.47% -45.81% Tyme Technologies N/A -23.56% -21.94%

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics beats Tyme Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. It has a license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard College; and Umicore Precious Metals Chemistry USA, LLC. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-19, an oral synthetically produced member of the bile acid family, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19 and disease variants; and TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of inoperable tumors. It has research collaborations with Mayo Clinic to perform in-depth analysis of pancreatic cancer cell gene expression, epigenetic, and metabolism changes from SM-88 treatment; NYU School of Medicine to examine multiple aspects of SM-88 mechanisms; and a research investigator at Georgetown University to examine the effects of SM-88 in breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

