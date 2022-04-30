Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AEP opened at GBX 876 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £347.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a twelve month low of GBX 553.58 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 791.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs.

