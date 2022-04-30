Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Given New €5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82.
