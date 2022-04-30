Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Given New €5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

