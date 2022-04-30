Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,589,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.