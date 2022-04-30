Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,475,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,846,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

