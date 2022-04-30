AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON stock opened at $287.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in AON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

