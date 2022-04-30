Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $37.15 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.