Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $169.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

