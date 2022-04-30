Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.10.

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

