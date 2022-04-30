AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup updated its Q2 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $109.55 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

