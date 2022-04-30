AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q2 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $109.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.