AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,916. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

