Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 518,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,091. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
AQMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
