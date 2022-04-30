Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 518,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,091. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 443,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

AQMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

